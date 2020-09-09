Global  
 

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Dune with Timothée Chalamet - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the science fiction movie Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

It stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Dune Release Date: December 18, 2020 Are you excited for Dune?

