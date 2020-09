Thousands of migrants flee massive fire at Lesbos camp euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:52s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:52s - Published Thousands of migrants flee massive fire at Lesbos camp Some 12,500 people were living at the Moria camp and the surrounding area.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



πŸ’‘ One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Lesbos Regional unit in North Aegean, Greece Thousands flee quarantined Greek refugee camp fire



A fire that tore through a major Greek refugee camp has forced thousands of its occupants to flee onto the island of Lesbos, even as dozens tested positive for coronavirus. Olivia Chan reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970 Lesbos' migrants sleep on the streets after fire at Moria camp



Thousands of migrants slept on the streets on the Greek island of Lesbos after being evacuated from their camp as fires broke out early on Wednesday. View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970 Thousands flee fire at migrant camp in Greece



Fire has swept through Greece’s largest refugee camp, which had been placedunder Covid-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency needof shelter on the island of Lesbos. In dramatic scenes overnight, the migrantsat Moria refugee camp fled fires that broke out at multiple points and guttedmuch of the camp and surrounding hillside olive groves. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published on January 1, 1970

Related news from verified sources Lesbos' migrants sleep on the streets after fire at Moria camp Thousands of migrants slept on the streets on the Greek island of Lesbos after being evacuated from...

euronews - Published 7 hours ago



Thousands flee fire at migrant camp on coronavirus lockdown in Greece Thousands of migrants fled a camp under Covid-19 lockdown after multiple fires gutted much of the...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 14 hours ago







Tweets about this