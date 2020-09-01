Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Florida Department of Health releases the latest coronavirus numbers for Florida and our region


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health provides latest case numbers, updates

Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health provides latest case numbers, updates There are 14 new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today - nine in managed isolation (MIQ)...
New Zealand Herald - Published

New update shows latest coronavirus cases as numbers rise

New update shows latest coronavirus cases as numbers rise There have been concerns that local lockdowns may be on the way
Hertfordshire Mercury - Published

Coronavirus Stats At-A-Glance: Florida’s 2-Week Positivity Rate Remains Below 5%, Miami-Dade Not There Yet

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on September...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this

allencountyinfo

Allen County INfo RT @StateHealthIN: The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website. Here ar… 2 minutes ago

arieltmma

a simple egg🥚 // 🍒🏳️‍🌈 RT @AdamHSays: No one wants to see colleges fail in their attempts at an in-person semester. No one is cheering as case numbers rise. But t… 8 minutes ago

WNYT

WNYT NewsChannel 13 Schenectady County reports 1 new death from virus https://t.co/1zxVKAdKBQ 12 minutes ago

StateHealthIN

Indiana Department of Health The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website. He… https://t.co/N0AFFHoQIQ 24 minutes ago

supazeez

adóbò láwìn RT @standardnews: Chris Whitty showed how case numbers among 17 to 18-year-olds and 19 to 21-year-olds have been rising "really quite steep… 34 minutes ago

JoePlenzler

Joe RT @LeoShane: Latest @MilitaryTimes poll numbers out today: About half of troops surveyed see #coronavirus as a major threat to military re… 35 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Some Businesses Still In Limbo Despite Santa Clara County's Improving COVID Numbers [Video]

Some Businesses Still In Limbo Despite Santa Clara County's Improving COVID Numbers

Len Ramirez reports on restaurants and other businesses facing indefinite closure for indoor operations in Santa Clara County, despite move to Red Tier (9+8+2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:57Published
CEOs Of 9 Pharmaceutical Companies Vow To Make Safety Top Priority In Development Of COVID Vaccine [Video]

CEOs Of 9 Pharmaceutical Companies Vow To Make Safety Top Priority In Development Of COVID Vaccine

CBS4's David Begnaud reports on the latest developments in the search for a vaccine.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:45Published
Coronavirus numbers by county: Sept. 8, 2020 [Video]

Coronavirus numbers by county: Sept. 8, 2020

Updated coronavirus statistics in Oneida, Otsego and Herkimer counties.

Credit: WKTVPublished