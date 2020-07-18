Global  
 

Prince Harry sends video message to wounded veterans taking on Omani trek

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Prince Harry has sent a video message in support of The Walk of Oman whichwill involve six wounded veterans who will tackle an epic trek across thehostile conditions of the Omani desert over 21 days.

The Walk of Oman issupported by The Duke of Sussex in his role as the Official Expedition Patron.


