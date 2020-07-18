Prince Harry sends video message to wounded veterans taking on Omani trek

The Duke of Sussex has paid back the £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money used torenovate Frogmore Cottage. A spokesman for Harry confirmed the duke had paidthe bill in full by making a contribution to the Sovereign Grant.The paymentwas made possible thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new multi-millionpound Netflix deal, a source said.
A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission bought back 648 stranded Indians to Chennai airport from Australia, Dubai, Oman and Sri Lanka on July 18. The flight landed at Chennai Airport. All passengers were found asymptomatic and are being isolated after arrival.