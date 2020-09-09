|
|
|
New Jersey Earthquake Explained
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 01:11s - Published
New Jersey Earthquake Explained
CBS2's Elise Finch has some historical context for this morning's earthquake in Monmouth County.
|
|
Related news from verified sources
|
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was confirmed to have struck in Freehold early Wednesday morning, waking...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning, the U.S....
SeattlePI.com - Published
Also reported by •NYTimes.com •CBS News
|
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was near East Freehold, but people felt it in...
CBS 2 - Published
Also reported by •NYTimes.com •CBS News
|
|
|