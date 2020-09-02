2020 RedBud 1 National Motocross 250 Class Race Report

In sweeping both motos at the first of two RedBud Nationals this season, Jeremy Martin grabbed his third consecutive overall victory.



Related videos from verified sources 2020 RedBud 1 National Motocross 450 Class Race Report



With a pair of holeshots and moto wins at the first of two RedBud Nationals, Zach Osborne extended his point lead in the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Credit: Dirt Rider Duration: 01:21 Published 2 hours ago 2020 Ironman National Motocross 250 Class Race Report



With his overall victory at the Ironman National, Jeremy Martin sits four points down from Dylan Ferrandis in the 250 Class championship point standings. Credit: Dirt Rider Duration: 01:22 Published 1 week ago 2020 Ironman National Motocross 450 Class Race Report



In achieving his first moto win and overall victory of the outdoor season, Eli Tomac made up some valuable points in the series point standings. Credit: Dirt Rider Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago