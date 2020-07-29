Global  
 

Barr Takes On Trump’s Personal Lawsuit

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News
The Department of Justice is arguing President Donald Trump was “acting within the scope” of the presidency when he called E.

Jean Carroll’s rape accusation against him a lie, telling an interviewer, “She’s not my type.”


Tweets about this

CharlesJHernan2

Charles J. Hernandez RT @FriendEden100: Highly Unusual: The U.S. Justice Department intervenes, & takes over Trump's defense in a defamation lawsuit. Bill Barr… 55 minutes ago

iowaowens20

Iowaowens20fan RT @CMDR_Paylor: #ImpeachBarr Our tax $$ shouldn’t be paying Barr to fight Trump’s personal battles. I resent these ppl using the power of… 1 hour ago


