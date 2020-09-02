Michel Barnier arrives in London for post-Brexit trade talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some parts of the divorce treaty it signed with the European Union.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has challenged Boris Johnson on the government’s proposed overriding of elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Mr Blackford said: “This legislation breaks international law, but it also breaks domestic law”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the latest round of thenegotiations on a free trade deal between the EU and the UK.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25Published
Protesters were arrested after gluing themselves to a road in central London,aiming to disrupt the Prime Minister's journey to Parliament for PMQs. Atleast three people were arrested, including Will, who says the climateemergency is far worse than the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Government isignoring the issue. Demonstrators have also occupied trees in ParliamentSquare and held theatrical performances to highlight their cause.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
The vice president of the European Commission has reassured citizens that the rollout of a future coronavirus vaccine will be fair and well organised, and admitted the frustration felt within the EU executive at the chaos in healthcare at the beginning of the pandemic.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 17:05Published
The Duchess of Cornwall has visited the Medical Detection Dogs’ training centre in Milton Keynes, where trials are currently underway to determine whether dogs can act as a diagnostic tool of Covid-19. Her Royal Highness met staff and supporters of the charity in her role as patron. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has set out how coronavirus rules are to be enforced at a press briefing in 10 Downing Street. The prime minister said: “The public wants to see stronger enforcement of the rules which are already in place”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
North Korea has mobilised thousands of workers from its capital Pyongyang to help the nation’s countryside regions recently struck by a powerful typhoon.
After surveying the damage, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wrote an open letter to members of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang, urging them to volunteer in the recovery effort.
About 12,000 people answered his call, attending a ceremony outside the Kumsusan Palace in the capital, where the bodies of past leaders Kim Il Sung and Kimg Jong Il are kept.
The communist country is reeling from three typhoons and a storm in just a month, on top of a self-imposed international lockdown against Covid-19. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn