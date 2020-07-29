Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle Set to Compete in Next 'Verzuz' Battle | Billboard News
Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight's pipes will take the roof off The Fillmore on Sunday, Sept.
13 for the next 'Verzuz' battle.
Brandy vs. Monica 'Verzuz' Battle: Who Won the Event? | Billboard NewsAll it took was a staggering 1.2 million viewers on Instagram alone during Brandy and Monica's 'Verzuz' battle Monday night (Aug. 31) to remind the world how next-level their respective catalogs are.
Chris Brown Turns Down 'Verzuz' Battle, Beyonce’s 'Black Is King' Arrives Friday & More News | Billboard NewsRihanna shows Megan Thee Stallion some love, Chris Brown turns down Timbaland’s next 'Verzuz' battle and Beyonce’s 'Black Is King' arrives Friday.
Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Set to Compete in Next 'Verzuz' Battle | Billboard NewsRick Ross & 2 Chainz Set to Compete in Next 'Verzuz' Battle | Billboard News