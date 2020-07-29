Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle Set to Compete in Next 'Verzuz' Battle | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle Set to Compete in Next 'Verzuz' Battle | Billboard News

Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle Set to Compete in Next 'Verzuz' Battle | Billboard News

Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight's pipes will take the roof off The Fillmore on Sunday, Sept.

13 for the next 'Verzuz' battle.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle Will Battle It Out on 'Verzuz'

Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight are getting ready to battle it out in the next round on Verzuz. The...
Just Jared - Published

Soul Goddesses Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight Are All Set For Next Verzuz Battle

The event goes down on Sunday (September 13) at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST.
HipHopDX - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Brandy vs. Monica 'Verzuz' Battle: Who Won the Event? | Billboard News [Video]

Brandy vs. Monica 'Verzuz' Battle: Who Won the Event? | Billboard News

All it took was a staggering 1.2 million viewers on Instagram alone during Brandy and Monica's 'Verzuz' battle Monday night (Aug. 31) to remind the world how next-level their respective catalogs are.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:10Published
Chris Brown Turns Down 'Verzuz' Battle, Beyonce’s 'Black Is King' Arrives Friday & More News | Billboard News [Video]

Chris Brown Turns Down 'Verzuz' Battle, Beyonce’s 'Black Is King' Arrives Friday & More News | Billboard News

Rihanna shows Megan Thee Stallion some love, Chris Brown turns down Timbaland’s next 'Verzuz' battle and Beyonce’s 'Black Is King' arrives Friday.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:38Published
Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Set to Compete in Next 'Verzuz' Battle | Billboard News [Video]

Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Set to Compete in Next 'Verzuz' Battle | Billboard News

Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Set to Compete in Next 'Verzuz' Battle | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:29Published