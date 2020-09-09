Global  
 

Congress' Sanjay Nirupam supports Kangana, says BMC's demolition of her office riddled with vengeance

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on September 09 came in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on BMC action of demolition of her office in Mumbai.

Nirupam said that he doesn't support her statement on Maharashtra and Mumbai but the way Shiv Sena is chasing her is not appropriate.

"There was no need of demolition at Kangana's office.

It is clear that it is an act of vengeance."


