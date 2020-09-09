Congress' Sanjay Nirupam supports Kangana, says BMC's demolition of her office riddled with vengeance

Indian wrestler and member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Babita Phogat came out in support of Kangana Ranaut. Amid the ongoing conflict between Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Babita Phogat urged people to support Kangana Ranaut. "Uddhav govt's action against Kangana Ranaut shows that they are frustrated. They can't scare Kangana. She is fearless," said Babita Phogat.
Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug-related case linked to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, moved a bail plea before a sessions court in Mumbai. This is Rhea's second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail. After her arrest on Tuesday, Rhea was taken for a medical check-up and Covid-19 test, following which she spent the night at NCB's office in south Mumbai and was shifted to Byculla jail on Wednesday morning. NCB has claimed in the remand application that Rhea used to procure drugs for Sushant's consumption. The agency has also claimed that Rhea used to manage finances for drug procurement along with the late actor. Officials at NCB had said that they will not be seeking Rhea Chakraborty's custody but will oppose if she seeks bail. Rhea’s arrest comes days after NCB arrested her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant. Rhea, the late actor's girlfriend and her family is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement directorate in connection with the Sushant Rajput death case.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59Published
After Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, some residents came in support of the 'Queen' star and protested against BMC. They raised their voices against the illegal demolition of Kangana's office. Recently, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer has filed a plea in High Court against the demolition drive. Earlier, in the day, Kangana landed in Mumbai.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai. As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the office. Kangana Ranaut's lawyer has filed a plea in High Court against the demolition drive. While speaking to media in Mumbai on September 09, the lawyer of Kangana Ranaut, Rizwan Siddiqui said, "The notice given is illegal and they entered the premises illegally. There was no work underway at the premises."
Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer their support to Kangana. Shiv Sena workers held posters and chanted slogans demanding that the actor go to Pakistan. This after Kangana had earlier compared Mumbai to PoK in her tweet and said she stood vindicated in a tweet this morning. Hours before Kangana’s Mumbai return, a team of BMC officials had demolished a part of the actor’s office, which was allegedly constructed without approval from the civic body. Kangana had compared it with the razing of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and called the BMC officials Babar’s army. The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. Kangana had earlier dared the Maharashtra government to stop her from returning to Mumbai. Amid the tussle, Kangana has been provided Y-plus category security by the Central government. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04Published
Actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9 from Himachal Pradesh. Before arriving, she expressed her fury over demolition of her office by BMC. However, Bombay High Court stayed demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property. Exchange of words between Kanagana Ranaut and Shiv Sena escalated after party leader's Sanjay Raut's 'haramkhor ladki' comments.
Former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Devendra Fadnavis reacted over the action taken against bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut by BMC. He said, "If it's an action against all..