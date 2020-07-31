Global  
 

Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated the service of a Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar were also present.


