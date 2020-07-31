Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Kisan Train from Anantapur to New Delhi

The first 'Kisan Rail' from South India arrived in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar Railway Station on September 11. The train started from Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu on September 09 carrying 322 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables. Train provides fast transport connectivity between Ananthapuramu to New Delhi as it covers a distance of over 2100 Km.
A car with two men inside was seen getting washed away in flood waters in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur. The incident was recorded by onlookers. The driver tried crossing an over-flowing river body but got stuck in the strong current. The driver could not get past the strong current and the car was seen getting washed away. It was reported that the car continued to go downstream for about 100 meters before the locals intervened and helped. Reportedly, locals ventured in the neck-deep water and rescued the two men trapped inside the car. Water bodies in Karnataka are overflowing due to monsoon rain.
India accused Pakistan of spreading 'imposturous political propaganda'. India exercised Right of Reply at the 45th Session of Human Rights Council. "Yet again, though we are not surprised, Pakistan has twice chosen to divert the attention of the Council with its imposturous political propaganda full of disinformation and gratuitous references about India's internal matters today," said Senthil Kumar, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN. Earlier, members of Sikhs community staged protest outside Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi against 'abduction and forced conversion of Sikh girls in Pakistan'. MEA summoned a senior official of Pakistan High Commission on the issue and lodged a strong protest with the official over the incident. The ministry also issued a note verbale to Islamabad strongly raising its concerns over the matter.
Maharashtra's Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe on Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government over prioritising Kangana over COVID-19. Former CM said, "Maharashtra government assumes that their fight is against Kangana and not COVID-19. Today Maharshtra has maximum corona cases. Country's 40% death due to corona takes place in Maharashtra." He further said, "If Maharashtra government applies 50% of the power they are applying in the fight against Kangana to fight COVID-19 then we will be able to protect the lives of people."
Auxiliary nurse midwife qualified students held protest in Patna on September 08. The protest was against availability of job vacancies. They protested near the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. One of the protestors said, "I would request the Chief Minister to address our problem and if he does not understand then today neither his police nor his baton charge will work. We have nothing to lose, in the end we will self immolate."
Andhra Pradesh government has initiated construction of new chariot for Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on September 19, after a 62-year-old religious vehicle caught fire on Sep 06. The log needs to be 41-feet-long and 6 feet circumference and the wood should be more than 100 years old. Cutting of the logs has been started. Construction of new chariot and repair of the chariot shed will incur an expenditure of Rs 95 lakh. The new chariot will be used in the place of the chariot that was recently gutted in fire.
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted aerial survey of flood-affected East and West Godavari districts on August 18. He was accompanied by state Home Minister M Sucharita, Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah and others. Several districts of Andhra Pradesh are affected due to heavy downpour in the state.
A major fire broke out at a hotel in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, killing at least nine people and trapping several others. The hotel - Swarna Palace - was being used as a Covid-19 facility. It was being used as a Covid care centre by Ramesh Hospitals. There were about 30 patients and 10 medical staff at the time of accident. Vijayawada police commissioner B Srinivasulu said that the control room was informed at around 5.15 am about the fire breaking out in the hotel. "We rushed tenders immediately and the fire was brought under the control now,” he said. About 17 patients were brought out safely using ladders. Two staff members jumped from hotel's second and third floors after the fire. So far, 9 bodies have been brought out and they were found to have died of suffocation. The rescue operations were underway till the reports last came in. Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the accident. Reddy has instructed officials to conduct an inquiry into the accident. He has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to each of the families of those killed in the hotel fire. State Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.
Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting over COVID-19 situation in the state on August 07. Several state officials were also present in the meeting. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state are 1,96,789 including 1,12,870 recoveries, 82,166 active cases while 1,753 deaths have been reported so far.
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar took additional charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Narendra Singh Tomar also holds charge of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Ministries in India.
Farmers in Punjab protested against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her ‘terrorist’ remark. Farmers alleged that Kangana used foul words against them. Farmers burned effigies of the ‘Queen’ actor. Farmers also burned effigies of PM Modi and Narendra Singh Tomar. Protests have been ongoing over the passage of the farm bills. Meanwhile, Kangana said she would quit Twitter if it could be proven that she called farmers “terrorists”. Watch the full video for more details.
Farmers in Amritsar protested against the Central government and actress Kangana Ranaut on September 22. Protestors made effigies of Narendra Modi, Narendra Singh Tomar and Kangana Ranaut. The protest was against the new agriculture reforms passed in both the houses of Parliament. They also expressed their disappointment over actress' remark where she called the protesting farmers as 'terrorists.'
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi flagged off Roll on-Roll off service from Nelamangala in Karnataka to Bale in Maharashtra. RORO is Multimodal service that ensures seamless transportation of goods from one place to another. It will transport essential commodities between agriculture mandis of Bengaluru and Solapur. Roll-On-Roll-Off (RORO) service is hassle-free, environment friendly, services for the truck operators and industries.
