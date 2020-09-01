NYC Allowing Indoor Dining Starting September 30

Steven Soutendijk ⁦ @NYCMayor ⁩ ⁦ @NYCSpeakerCoJo ⁩ How about starting indoor dining in NYC by at least allowing some tables along perime… https://t.co/YLdQ9vIkfu 2 days ago

Billy Penn On indoor dining, Dr. Farley says restaurants in Philly should not assume the city will follow Gov. Wolf's announce… https://t.co/M5Gxnvjn0l 1 day ago

Concerned NYC Resident RT @stevesouts : ⁦ @NYCMayor ⁩ ⁦ @NYCSpeakerCoJo ⁩ How about starting indoor dining in NYC by at least allowing some tables along perimeter wind… 18 hours ago

Samantha Liebman #Breaking : @NYGovCuomo allowing indoor dining in #NYC starting at end of month at 25% capacity. No bar service. Mas… https://t.co/aNhizcctnE 46 minutes ago

WILLIAMSBURG NEWS . @NYGovCuomo announced allowing indoor dining in NYC starting at end of month, 9/30, at 25% capacity. No bar servic… https://t.co/jHFm21p0Vz 42 minutes ago

Senator Brad Hoylman NEW: @NYGovCuomo is allowing indoor dining in NYC to resume starting September 30th. I continue to believe that pu… https://t.co/SEQKGWrLun 28 minutes ago

Linda Kenney Baden RT @bradhoylman : NEW: @NYGovCuomo is allowing indoor dining in NYC to resume starting September 30th. I continue to believe that public he… 12 minutes ago