NYC Allowing Indoor Dining Starting September 30

NYC Allowing Indoor Dining Starting September 30

KenneyBaden

Linda Kenney Baden RT @bradhoylman: NEW: @NYGovCuomo is allowing indoor dining in NYC to resume starting September 30th. I continue to believe that public he… 12 minutes ago

bradhoylman

Senator Brad Hoylman NEW: @NYGovCuomo is allowing indoor dining in NYC to resume starting September 30th. I continue to believe that pu… https://t.co/SEQKGWrLun 28 minutes ago

WMSBG

WILLIAMSBURG NEWS .@NYGovCuomo announced allowing indoor dining in NYC starting at end of month, 9/30, at 25% capacity. No bar servic… https://t.co/jHFm21p0Vz 42 minutes ago

SamiLiebman

Samantha Liebman #Breaking: @NYGovCuomo allowing indoor dining in #NYC starting at end of month at 25% capacity. No bar service. Mas… https://t.co/aNhizcctnE 46 minutes ago

OriginalNYCer

Concerned NYC Resident RT @stevesouts: ⁦@NYCMayor⁩ ⁦@NYCSpeakerCoJo⁩ How about starting indoor dining in NYC by at least allowing some tables along perimeter wind… 18 hours ago

billy_penn

Billy Penn On indoor dining, Dr. Farley says restaurants in Philly should not assume the city will follow Gov. Wolf's announce… https://t.co/M5Gxnvjn0l 1 day ago

stevesouts

Steven Soutendijk ⁦@NYCMayor⁩ ⁦@NYCSpeakerCoJo⁩ How about starting indoor dining in NYC by at least allowing some tables along perime… https://t.co/YLdQ9vIkfu 2 days ago

ScottWa91433575

Scott Warner RT @maof4boysplus1: @ScottWa91433575 @jsolomonReports Sucks here in NJ too w @GovMurphy killing us. He’s “allowing” indoor dining starting… 5 days ago


Indoor Dining Remains Banned In NYC With Gov. Andrew Cuomo Citing Past Compliance Problems At Bars

There's no end in sight for the ban on indoor dining in New York City. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

NYC Restaurant Owners, Lawmakers Call For Indoor Dining

Several New York City Council members are now joining restaurant owners calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio to allow indoor dining.

Struggling NYC Restaurant Owners Suing State Over Indoor Dining Rules

It's like a tale of two cities when it comes to dining. In Nassau County, you can eat in doors, but in nearby Queens and the rest of the city, indoor dining is still prohibited. Now, hundreds of..

