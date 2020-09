Green-haired doctor goes wild at virtual NBA game Video Credit: USA Today Sports (International) - Duration: 01:08s - Published 9 minutes ago Green-haired doctor goes wild at virtual NBA game At Children's Wisconsin, Dr. David Margolis' patients dye his hair green before Milwaukee Bucks games. That tradition hasn't stopped even when in-person attendance has. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this