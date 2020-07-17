Local Attorney Explains Supreme Court Orders In Relation To Hurricane Laura

Video Credit: KADN - Published 5 minutes ago

Is really just two pages of the couple of paragraphs wherein he just says okay because of the hurricane we are now in a state of emergency so i am now authorized to take extra powers to.

Deal with emergencies as they arise so it's just basically saying we're in this new category of reading this so that he has these extra abilities to deal with issues as they arise and the biggest one that he mentions in his order is the- same.

Yeah people try to do a massive back.

The prescription coverage correction an abandoned so those are ka concepts that most people don't really deal with so i i'll be happy to break those down for everybody- so when you had the original coded lock down and the declaration and the emergency measures by the governor's office he did a suspension of all time delays.

That is extremely.

Deadlines to answer a petition or file a motion or submit a memorandum all those involved even divorces got messed up because you're three or cc by day waiting period got suspended what the supreme court did with this particular measure is just suspend prescription prescription and abandonment so prescription involves.

The time that you have to file your lawsuit on a given cause of action depending on what the cause of action would be it could be anywhere from like a year to three years to ten years depending on what it is- then you have prevention which was that bad we're very particular type of time delay which deals with statutorily authorized causes of action.

Like malpractice actions against attorneys which you could ever want to.

Us just getting- or doctors or accountants okay a prevention is a very.

Special type of- category that doesn't get extended it's a statutory right and when it's over it's over so like for medical malpractice after three years your claim is preempted you can't raise it you can't ever suspended or interrupted so the supreme court is doing something very very special.

By saying we're even- interrupting and suspense eighty eight right that normally doesn't get that.

Ability and abandonment is once you're in litigation if you don't take action to move it forward either through discovery or some process.

After three years it's it can be just dismissed with prejudice and so what they're saying is during this time period we're putting a hold on the delays for filing your lawsuit whether it's prescriptive or preemptive and for a band that but it's only for thirty days and the second order was- an extension.

To the end of september.

Add in- katie anna you know once they reopen the courts and let people start you know happy hearing just up it's been a it's been a real.

Mess try to go to step back imagine lake charles- with just the damage to the property as well as the concerns with the citizenry- it's gonna be it's gonna be pretty bad but i don't know.

How long they're courthouse is going to be completely messed up- i've seen photos of the rebels but i don't know how.

Unscathed or damage the courthouse- was so- but yes it's gonna cost of