Trump did not intentionally mislead public on COVID-19: WH

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:33s - Published
After recordings based on a new Bob Woodward book revealed that President Donald Trump knew early on how deadly and contagious the coronavirus was, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday that Trump did not intentionally mislead Americans about the virus' severity.


