Trump did not intentionally mislead public on COVID-19: WH

Trump Plans To Visit Cops, Not Jacob Blake's Family, During Kenosha Visit



Donald Trump is not currently scheduled to meet with the family of Jacob Blake. This comes as a shock to many, seeing as he will be visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Demonstrations were sparked in the city in August when Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back. He was shot at point-blank range by a White police officer seven times. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump plans to meet with cops instead.

