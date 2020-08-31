Trump did not intentionally mislead public on COVID-19: WH

After recordings based on a new Bob Woodward book revealed that President Donald Trump knew early on how deadly and contagious the coronavirus was, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday that Trump did not intentionally mislead Americans about the virus' severity.
The national capital on September 09 crossed 2-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 4,039 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total tally rose to 2,01,174, including 4,638 deaths. Karnataka reported 9,540 new COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths today. The Ministry of Health stated on September 09 that 60% of the total cases have been recorded only in 5 states with 89,706 new cases. Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 20,000 and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000.
In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, parents staged protest over school fees amid COVID-19. They beat utensils and raised placards. Parents demanded the school associations to not ask for full fees given the current pandemic situation.
The Duchess of Cornwall has visited the Medical Detection Dogs’ training centre in Milton Keynes, where trials are currently underway to determine whether dogs can act as a diagnostic tool of Covid-19. Her Royal Highness met staff and supporters of the charity in her role as patron. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday there is no political pressure on the U.S. drugs regulator to quickly approve a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease, after drugmakers and the Centers for Disease Control suggested one could be ready just ahead of the November presidential election.
Donald Trump is not currently scheduled to meet with the family of Jacob Blake. This comes as a shock to many, seeing as he will be visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Demonstrations were sparked in the city in August when Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back. He was shot at point-blank range by a White police officer seven times. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump plans to meet with cops instead.