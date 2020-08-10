Global  
 

Guy Screams When Coworker Scares Him

Video Credit: Jukin Media
This guy used to scream whenever he got caught off guard.

So his coworkers made it a tradition to prank him.

This time, he was doing his daily tasks at his workplace while his coworker was hiding behind several cardboard boxes.

When he came near, his coworker suddenly jumped out and yelled.

The guy screamed out of fear and then laughed about the incident with his colleagues.


