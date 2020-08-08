Global  
 

DOJ moves to defend Trump in defamation lawsuit

[NFA] U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday defended his office's intervention in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her, when it moved the case to federal court and sought to install its own lawyers to replace Trump's private legal team.

