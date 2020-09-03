Sturgeon: Internal Market bill is an ‘abomination’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Glasgow area lockdown has been extended to include East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire. Indoor visits will no longer be permitted in those two council areas from midnight on Monday night. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Speaking at the Scottish Government’s regular coronavirus briefing, NicolaStrugeon confirmed the R number, which indicates the reproduction rate of thevirus, is now thought to be above one. The reproduction rate of coronavirus inScotland is now “probably above one” and could be as high as 1.4, she said.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of an increase in the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland, suggesting the R number could be as high as 1.4.
Report by Etemadil.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describes the government's proposal to undermine elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act as "wrong".
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London to a scrum of reporters and the strains of the Italian protest folk song 'Bella Ciao'.
The Duchess of Cornwall has visited the Medical Detection Dogs' training centre in Milton Keynes, where trials are currently underway to determine whether dogs can act as a diagnostic tool of Covid-19. Her Royal Highness met staff and supporters of the charity in her role as patron.