Brian Westbrook on race to win AFC between Chiefs & Ravens, look better on paper than the field | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:56s - Published
Brian Westbrook on race to win AFC between Chiefs & Ravens, look better on paper than the field | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brian Westbrook on race to win AFC between Chiefs & Ravens, look better on paper than the field | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brian Westbrook joins the show to discuss the 2 team race between the Kansas City Chiefs & Baltimore Ravens, plus Leonard Fournette's comments on gaining a real quarterback in Tom Brady.

Brian feels these 2 teams look good on paper but may have more challenges than we foresee.


