Smoke-Choked Skies Cast Eerie Dark Orange Glow Over Bay Area
Team coverage of heavy smoke from Northern California and Oregon fires blotting out sun (9-9-2020)
KPIX 5 RT @BrianKPIX: #BREAKING from our #PleasantHill Bureau: Smoke choked skies cast eerie glow https://t.co/z7W5hKugAg 23 hours ago
Brian Dinsmore #BREAKING from our #PleasantHill Bureau: Smoke choked skies cast eerie glow https://t.co/z7W5hKugAg 23 hours ago
Hazy orange skies loom over San FranciscoResidents in Bay Area woke up to hazy orange skies on Wednesday, September 9.
The Mars-like atmosphere was caused by the wildfire raging in northern California.
Deputies Say 911 Lines Inundated As Smoke And Ash-Filled Skies Spark FearMultiple large fires are pouring smoke into the Sacramento region. Dark skies combined with falling ash has caused people to overload 911 lines, panicked the flames might be near.
College and COVID-19Dr. Stacie Vilendrer with Stanford Health Care, talks to CBSN Bay Area about how colleges are adjusting to the Coronavirus outbreak.