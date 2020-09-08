Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Smoke-Choked Skies Cast Eerie Dark Orange Glow Over Bay Area

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:01s - Published
Smoke-Choked Skies Cast Eerie Dark Orange Glow Over Bay Area

Smoke-Choked Skies Cast Eerie Dark Orange Glow Over Bay Area

Team coverage of heavy smoke from Northern California and Oregon fires blotting out sun (9-9-2020)


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 RT @BrianKPIX: #BREAKING from our #PleasantHill Bureau: Smoke choked skies cast eerie glow https://t.co/z7W5hKugAg 23 hours ago

BrianKPIX

Brian Dinsmore #BREAKING from our #PleasantHill Bureau: Smoke choked skies cast eerie glow https://t.co/z7W5hKugAg 23 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hazy orange skies loom over San Francisco [Video]

Hazy orange skies loom over San Francisco

Residents in Bay Area woke up to hazy orange skies on Wednesday, September 9. The Mars-like atmosphere was caused by the wildfire raging in northern California.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:06Published
Deputies Say 911 Lines Inundated As Smoke And Ash-Filled Skies Spark Fear [Video]

Deputies Say 911 Lines Inundated As Smoke And Ash-Filled Skies Spark Fear

Multiple large fires are pouring smoke into the Sacramento region. Dark skies combined with falling ash has caused people to overload 911 lines, panicked the flames might be near.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:22Published
College and COVID-19 [Video]

College and COVID-19

Dr. Stacie Vilendrer with Stanford Health Care, talks to CBSN Bay Area about how colleges are adjusting to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 07:00Published