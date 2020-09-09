Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reporter Update: Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Put On Hold

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Reporter Update: Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Put On Hold

Reporter Update: Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Put On Hold

KDKA's Dr. Maria is talking to local doctors about why coronavirus vaccine trial by AstraZeneca has been put on hold.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

reporter_port

TheReporterPort #BREAKING: Virus update: ⚫ AstraZeneca #COVID19 vaccine study paused. ⚫ Pope uses mask, sanitizer as he asks publ… https://t.co/pstctJ5GQ3 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hancock on coronavirus vaccine trial pause [Video]

Hancock on coronavirus vaccine trial pause

Health Secretary Matt Hancock seeks to reassure the public as trials of the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine have been put on hold owing to a reported side effect in a patient in the UK. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:37Published
Coronavirus Update: AstraZeneca Puts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Hold [Video]

Coronavirus Update: AstraZeneca Puts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Hold

Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:40Published
Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News [Video]

Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News

Actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK and even Pakistan today as a civic team demolished alleged illegal structures at her office in the middle of her massive row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:34Published