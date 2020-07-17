Global  
 

Roses By The Stairs Brewing: New brewery coming to Phoenix

Roses By The Stairs Brewing, a scrappy, no-waste brewery named after a lyric in a popular Blink 182 song, is set to open in part of the building that formerly housed Easley's Costume Shop.

(Easley's closed in 2019 after 72 years in business.)

Nick: NEW THIS MORNING, THEVALLEY IS ABOUT TO BE HOME TO ABRAND NEW BREWERY.CLOSING AFTER 72 YEARS INBUSINESS, THE BUILDING WILL BETRANSFORMED INTO A FARM HOUSEINSPIRED BREWERY CALLED ROSES BYTHE STAIRS BREWING.WE SPOKE TO THE OWNER WHO SAYSTHEY WILL FOCUS ON EXPERIMENTALBREWS USING ARIZONA INGREDIENTS.HE CAME UP WITH THE IDEA WHILEON A RUN AND AT FIRST, HIS WIFEWAS NOT ON BOARD.




