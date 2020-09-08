Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Kaepernick Is Playable

Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Colin Kaepernick Is Playable
Coming to Madden games.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

EA adds Colin Kaepernick to Madden NFL 21

EA adds Colin Kaepernick to Madden NFL 21 Image: EA Sports EA is bringing Colin Kaepernick back to Madden. Starting today, Kaepernick will...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •SOHH


Colin Kaepernick Added to Madden '21 Video Game, Rated Higher Than Cam Newton

Colin Kaepernick is back in the NFL -- in the Madden '21 video game ... where he's now a playable QB...
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this