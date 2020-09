Daisy Ridley Reawakens 'Star Wars' Debate: Rey's Lineage

(CNN) Daisy Ridley has reawakened the debate over "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's" biggest reveal, saying that the character of Rey's lineage wasn't clear to her even partway through filming the final chapter of the trilogy.

Speaking to guest host Josh Gad on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Ridley said there were multiple changes along the way about the question of who Rey's parents were.