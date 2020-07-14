Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Travis Scott Launches McDonald's Capsule Collection | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Travis Scott Launches McDonald's Capsule Collection | Billboard News
Travis Scott Launches McDonald's Capsule Collection | Billboard News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MusicLinkUp

MusicLinkUp What Music Professionals Need To Know #TodaySeptember09 Travis Scott Launches McDonald's Collaboration with TV Spot… https://t.co/6AJcR2t44p 23 minutes ago

DogtheTrader

DogtheTrader $MCD NEWS: TRAVIS SCOTT & MCDONALD'S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED PARTNERSHIP LAUNCHES. 🤔 2 hours ago

iamtito_

The BolaTito™‎ $MCD - Travis Scott & McDonald's Highly Anticipated Partnership Launches https://t.co/ma4jeBjXW0 2 hours ago

stock_titan

Stock Titan $MCD Travis Scott & McDonald's Highly Anticipated Partnership Launches https://t.co/tNPbD8t3gH 2 hours ago

spin1038

SPIN 1038 He's also released loads of McDonald's merchandise including a chicken nugget body pillow! https://t.co/kyazcVWQgg 3 hours ago

AziaSwagg

△⃒⃘ RT @KarenCivil: Travis Scott’s Partners w/ McDonald’s Launched w/ Signature Meal, Merch, & More! https://t.co/X1bb4j38f5 https://t.co/vf3q… 4 hours ago

DANNYFURLONGDJ

DANNYFURLONGDJ RT @MusicWeek: As artist/brand collaborations go, @trvisXX's new project with @McDonalds is quite something. Here's the full story: https:/… 4 hours ago

SourceAmyChin1

Amy Chin (TheSource) THE FIRST COLLECTION FROM TRAVIS SCOTT AND MCDONALD’S PARTNERSHIP DROPPED TODAY https://t.co/uAA5CJo8PN https://t.co/uwY9E0cGIq 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With 'WAP' | Billboard News [Video]

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With 'WAP' | Billboard News

Cardi B's "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, blasts onto the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart at No. 1. The collab launches as Cardi B's fourth leader on the list and Megan Thee Stallion's second.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:27Published
Jill Scott Responds to NFL Star Kyle Quiero Questioning Her Attractiveness | Billboard News [Video]

Jill Scott Responds to NFL Star Kyle Quiero Questioning Her Attractiveness | Billboard News

NFL linebacker Kyle Quiero apologized to neo-soul legend Jill Scott after questioning why fans found her attractive, but her response proved her level of class transcends looks.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:27Published