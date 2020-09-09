Amy Schumer Reveals She Has Lyme

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Schumer made the announcement on her Instagram, writing: "Anyone get LYME this summer?

I have maybe had it for years.

Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it?

I'm also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2.

I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it." Lyme disease is an infection caused by bacteria commonly carried by ticks.

Roughly 300,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.


