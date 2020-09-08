Jelly Belly co-founder's 'gold ticket' treasure hunt sounds very familiar

Global  
 

One of the co-inventors the Jelly Belly’s famous jelly beans says he was inspired by “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” .when he came up with his sweepstakes treasure hunt, in which the prize is a candy factory and a candy-making class.David Klein announced to candy lovers that he will co-sign a candy factory to whoever wins his treasure hunt, aptly titled The Gold Ticket.Participants must pay $49.98 to enter the contest and only 1,000 tickets are being sold in every state.After finding a ticket, each player will receive a riddle which, once they solve, will lead them to a “gold-colored dog tag”.Whoever finds the dog tag will win $5,000 and reach the next level of the competition for the candy factory.Details remain unclear in terms of when players will receive their riddles and where the golden dog tags will be.Hopefully, things will become clearer closer to the start date, but for now let’s just hope no spoiled kids bought their tickets, because we all know how that ends


Win a golden ticket and a candy factory? Jelly Belly founder has Gold Ticket treasure hunt but be prepared to pay

Is this a real-life Willy Wonka contest? David Klein, founder of Jelly Belly jelly beans, plans to...
USATODAY.com - Published


Win a Golden Ticket and You Could Own a Jelly Belly Factory [Video]

Win a Golden Ticket and You Could Own a Jelly Belly Factory

David Klein started Jelly Belly and now he wants to give away a factory. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:06Published
Jelly Belly Founder Launches Willy Wonka-Style Treasure Hunt [Video]

Jelly Belly Founder Launches Willy Wonka-Style Treasure Hunt

Jelly Belly creator David Klein is getting ready to retire and just like the fictitious Willy Wonka, he wants to give away his Florida-based factory, Candyman Kitchens.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:20Published
Jelly Belly Founder Launches Willy Wonka-Style Treasure Hunt For Keys To Florida-Based Candy Factory [Video]

Jelly Belly Founder Launches Willy Wonka-Style Treasure Hunt For Keys To Florida-Based Candy Factory

Jelly Belly creator David Klein is getting ready to retire and just like the fictitious Willy Wonka, he wants to give away his Florida-based factory, Candyman Kitchens. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published