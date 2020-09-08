Jelly Belly co-founder's 'gold ticket' treasure hunt sounds very familiar Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:56s - Published 3 minutes ago Jelly Belly co-founder's 'gold ticket' treasure hunt sounds very familiar One of the co-inventors the Jelly Belly’s famous jelly beans says he was inspired by “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” .when he came up with his sweepstakes treasure hunt, in which the prize is a candy factory and a candy-making class.David Klein announced to candy lovers that he will co-sign a candy factory to whoever wins his treasure hunt, aptly titled The Gold Ticket.Participants must pay $49.98 to enter the contest and only 1,000 tickets are being sold in every state.After finding a ticket, each player will receive a riddle which, once they solve, will lead them to a “gold-colored dog tag”.Whoever finds the dog tag will win $5,000 and reach the next level of the competition for the candy factory.Details remain unclear in terms of when players will receive their riddles and where the golden dog tags will be.Hopefully, things will become clearer closer to the start date, but for now let’s just hope no spoiled kids bought their tickets, because we all know how that ends 0

