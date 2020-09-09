CA secures 2 grants from FEMA to assist agencies battling Bear Fire and Slater Fire
Overnight, the governor’s office of emergency services secured two grants from FEMA to help with fire management on both the Bear Fire and Slater Fire.
The grants are through the president's disaster relief fund, on a cost share basis... and will reimburse up to 75 percent of fire surpression costs.##