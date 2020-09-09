Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CA secures 2 grants from FEMA to assist agencies battling Bear Fire and Slater Fire

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
CA secures 2 grants from FEMA to assist agencies battling Bear Fire and Slater Fire

CA secures 2 grants from FEMA to assist agencies battling Bear Fire and Slater Fire

Overnight, the governor’s office of emergency services secured two grants from FEMA to help with fire management on both the Bear Fire and Slater Fire.

Around?

The grants are through the president's disaster relief fund, on a cost share basis... and will reimburse up to 75 percent of fire surpression costs.##




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABaileyLocke

Ashley Locke California OES says the state has secured two grants overnight from FEMA to help with firefighting resources https://t.co/p7mmX4U7yx 6 hours ago