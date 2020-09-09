ISDH: Miami County reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, Tippecanoe 24
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Wednesday, September 9, that 720 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Confirmed in miami county.
That's according to the indiana state department of health.
Tippecanoe county has 24 new cases - and howard county has eight.
For a county by county breakdown - head over to wlfi dot com.
Statewide - isdh is reporting 720 new confirmed cases.
Indiana's total number of cases now sits at more than 101- thousand.
There are also 17 additional deaths across the state.
Tippecanoe county health leaders will provide an update on the local reponse to the pandemic - today at one p-m.
