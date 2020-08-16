Global  
 

Oakland sky 'looks like doomsday' -resident

Residents in northern California's Bay Area woke up to a doomsday-like skyline on Wednesday (September 9), as smoke from the state's wildfires traveled into the upper atmosphere and blocked the sunlight, casting an orange glow across the region.


