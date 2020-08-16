Oakland sky 'looks like doomsday' -resident

Residents in northern California's Bay Area woke up to a doomsday-like skyline on Wednesday (September 9), as smoke from the state's wildfires traveled into the upper atmosphere and blocked the sunlight, casting an orange glow across the region.
Empty pedestals, where statues of Confederate soldiers once stood, have stirred debate over who and what should replace them. Black sculptors and historians hope the aftermath will give communities around the country a chance to honor often-forgotten African-American trailblazers.
President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism. CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris. Trump's move elevated the efforts of the alt-right to portray her Harris as 'other' because of her mixed-race heritage. Sen. Harris was born in Oakland, California, to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father. Both of Harris's parents were legal immigrants to the US.