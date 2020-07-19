Global  
 

Racing Point's Perez says he's leaving at end of F1 season

Racing Point's Mexican driver Sergio Perez takes to Twitter to announce he will leave the F1 team at the end of the season.


Perez confirms Racing Point departure, paving way for Vettel arrival

 Racing Point's Sergio Perez announces he will leave the Formula 1 team at the end of the season
BBC News
Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test [Video]

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test

The Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has been ruled out of the upcomingBritish GP after testing positive for Coronavirus, the FIA has announced. TheMexican driver has been self-isolating and was absent from Silverstone onThursday, after a previous test came back with an inconclusive result. Theresult of a second retest showed he was positive.

Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test [Video]

Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test

Racing Point Formula One team driver Sergio Perez will miss this weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mexican F1 driver Perez isolating after inconclusive COVID test [Video]

Mexican F1 driver Perez isolating after inconclusive COVID test

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez is self-isolating after an inconclusive test for COVID-19.

Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory [Video]

Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton delivered a crushing performance to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and move to the summit of the world championship.Hamilton dominated from start to finish to match Michael Schumacher’s record of winning at the same venue for an eighth time.The Briton finished ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Valtteri Bottas third. Racing Point’s Lance Stroll took the flag in fourth ahead of Red Bull driver Alexander Albon and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Italian GP chaos highlights F1 flaws - Jolyon Palmer column

 Despite a good race and a new winner, the Italian Grand Prix highlights the sport's flaws in 2020, writes Jolyon Palmer.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton's Extreme E X44 team: how F1 champion can influence world beyond sport

 Lewis Hamilton's new venture could allow him to make a real difference - and change perceptions of himself.
BBC News

Hamilton posts fastest lap in F1 history to take pole at Monza

 Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton smashed the Monza track record to take pole position for the Italian Grand Prix with the fastest lap in Formula One..
WorldNews

Perez to leave Racing Point at the end of 2020 F1 season

Sergio Perez has announced he will leave Racing Point at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season, paving...
Perez confirms Racing Point departure, paving way for Vettel arrival

Racing Point's Sergio Perez announces he will leave the Formula 1 team at the end of the season
