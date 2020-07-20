Dune's First Trailer Is Beautiful
The spice must flow.
The dynamic first trailer is here for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which brings a star-studded cast to a harsh desert planet where they juggle honor, power, and faith—and one young man’s fate could save or destroy them all.
The nearly three-minute trailer promises a gorgeous sci-fi saga, enhanced by Villeneuve’s fantastic direction and use of location shots and set pieces over CGI.
