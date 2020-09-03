Officials offer reassurance after AstraZeneca pause

DOJ moves to defend Trump in defamation lawsuit



[NFA] U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday defended his office's intervention in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her, when it moved the case to federal court and sought to install its own lawyers to replace Trump's private legal team. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54