Officials offer reassurance after AstraZeneca pause

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published
[NFA] U.S. health officials tried to reassure the public Wednesday after AstraZeneca suspended global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a participant in Britain, casting doubt on prospects for an early rollout.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

AstraZeneca British pharmaceutical company

Live Covid-19 News: Global Updates

 Two top health officials appeared before a Senate panel the day after AstraZeneca announced a hold in a vaccine trial. Britain will ban most gatherings of more..
NYTimes.com

Serum Institute gets DCGI notice over Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial suspension by AstraZeneca abroad

 The central drug regulator has issued a show-cause notice to Serum Institute of India (SII) for not informing it about pharma giant AstraZeneca pausing the..
IndiaTimes

AstraZeneca pauses clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine

 Drugmaker AstraZeneca paused its clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine to investigate a possible severe adverse reaction in one of the participants. This comes as..
CBS News

COVID-19 vaccine trials to continue in India despite halt in UK due to 'unexplained' illness in study participant: SII

 AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday said it has paused a late-stage trial of one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates after an unexplained illness in a study..
DNA

