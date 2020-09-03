Officials offer reassurance after AstraZeneca pause

[NFA] U.S. health officials tried to reassure the public Wednesday after AstraZeneca suspended global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a participant in Britain, casting doubt on prospects for an early rollout.
[NFA] U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday defended his office's intervention in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her, when it moved the case to federal court and sought to install its own lawyers to replace Trump's private legal team. This report produced by Jonah Green.
[NFA] U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said he hoped to have something "firmed up" with Democrats by week's end over a continuing resolution measure that would keep U.S. government open through early December. Gavino Garay has more.
[NFA] An article in The Atlantic magazine this week said President Trump called fallen U.S. service people "losers" and "suckers" - which Trump quickly denied and which his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, labelled as "disgusting" if true. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
Actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK and even Pakistan today as a civic team demolished alleged illegal structures at her office in the middle of her massive row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv..