DPP concludes Harry Dunn’s alleged killer did not have immunity, family told

On the first anniversary of Harry Dunn's death, his mother Charlotte Charlesspeaks of her determination to bring the suspect to trial in the UK. AnneSacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crashoutside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August last year, which resultedin the 19-year-old's death. She claimed diplomatic immunity and returned tothe United States.
A timeline of key events since motorcyclist Harry Dunn died after collidingwith a Volvo driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, on August 27,2019. Sacoolas has been charged with causing the..
