Wall Street rebounds to snap three-day skid

Wall Street's main indexes ended higher Wednesday to snap a three-session losing streak as investors jumped back in to take advantage of the pullback in technology-related stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory.
Equity benchmark indices closed in the negative zone on September 09 following losses in Asian markets after yesterday's rout in Wall Street. Forecasts of double-digit contraction by several global rating agencies in FY21 GDP, rising coronavirus cases and geopolitical tensions drove investors to safer assets. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 171 points or 0.45 per cent lower at 38,194 while the Nifty 50 was down by 39 points or 0.35 per cent at 11,278. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank slipping by 2.5 per cent, private bank by 1.7 per cent and financial service by 1.8 per cent. But Nifty pharma gained by 1.9 per cent and metal ticked up by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, State Bank of India was the top loser after dropping by 4 per cent to Rs 195.70 per share. Axis Bank slipped by 2.7 per cent, ICICI Bank by 2.2 per cent, Bajaj Finserv by 2.9 per cent and Bajaj Finance by 1.9 per cent.AstraZeneca Pharma India's stock closed 3.2 per cent down to Rs 4,080 per unit after its parent company voluntarily paused a randomised clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness.
On Wednesday, Tesla shares rallied as much as 10%. The rally added about $32 billion in market value to the company. Other tech stocks like Apple, Amazon were also in the green after the Nasdaq tumbled a record 10% in three trading days. On Tuesday, Elon Musk's Tesla saw its stock price plunge 21%, erasing $82 billion from its market capitalization. Business Insider reports that Tesla completed a $5 billion share sale and a five-for-one stock split last week.
U.S. stocks closed lower for a third straight session Tuesday as tech stocks extended their sell-off to send the Nasdaq into correction territory, while Tesla suffered its biggest daily percentage drop after the stock was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500. Fred Katayama reports.
United Airlines on Wednesday forecast a bigger drop in third-quarter passenger revenue than its own expectations and said it would look to cancel more flights until it sees a recovery in air travel. Fred Katayama reports.
Rescue workers digging through the rubble of a Beirut building for the third day on Saturday said there was no longer hope of finding someone alive more than a month after a massive port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital. Fred Katayama reports.
Wall Street's main indexes closed sharply lower Thursday, marking their deepest one-day dives in months as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. Fred Katayama reports.