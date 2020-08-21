'Feels like Beijing': Man who lived in China shocked by LA's air quality after wildfires
LeLeFarley (@LeLeFarley on Twitter), a comedian who lived in Beijing, compared that city's notoriously bad quality to the one he felt in Los Angeles on September 9.
"Felt like Beijing, it really did," LeleFarley said.