Ric Bucher: Giannis will stay in Milwaukee if he wants to build a legacy | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially out of the playoffs after being favored to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Marcellus Wiles and Emmanuel Acho question whether this disappointment should be enough for star player Giannis Antetokounmpo should look elsewhere for a championship team, but Ric Bucher explains why no team is better suited for Giannis than the Bucks.