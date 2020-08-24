Drone video shows apocalyptic skies in California amid wildfires
Welcome to California's Death Valley, which looks a bit more apocalyptic than ever before thanks to the historic 2 million acres of wildfire ravishing the state, as seen in this dramatic drone footage from September 8.