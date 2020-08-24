Drone video shows apocalyptic skies in California amid wildfires Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:59s - Published 5 hours ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:59s - Published Drone video shows apocalyptic skies in California amid wildfires Welcome to California's Death Valley, which looks a bit more apocalyptic than ever before thanks to the historic 2 million acres of wildfire ravishing the state, as seen in this dramatic drone footage 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Welcome to California's Death Valley, which looks a bit more apocalyptic than ever before thanks to the historic 2 million acres of wildfire ravishing the state, as seen in this dramatic drone footage from September 8.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Wildfire smoke plumes morphs San Francisco's skyline into eerie Martian orange



The National Weather Service said wildfires burning across Northern California caused unprecedented smoke clouds. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:31 Published 5 hours ago California Wildfires Midday Roundup



From dramatic video of the rescue at Shaver Lake to a new fire sparked by fireworks at a gender reveal party, California continues to burn on Labor Day weekend. Jonathan Vigliotti reports. (9-7-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:55 Published 2 days ago Wildfire embers fall around California driver



Dashcam video from August 18 captures roads blanketed in flames as California is ravaged by fires. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59 Published 2 weeks ago

