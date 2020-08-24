Global  
 

Drone video shows apocalyptic skies in California amid wildfires

Welcome to California's Death Valley, which looks a bit more apocalyptic than ever before thanks to the historic 2 million acres of wildfire ravishing the state, as seen in this dramatic drone footage

Wildfire smoke plumes morphs San Francisco's skyline into eerie Martian orange [Video]

Wildfire smoke plumes morphs San Francisco's skyline into eerie Martian orange

The National Weather Service said wildfires burning across Northern California caused unprecedented smoke clouds.

California Wildfires Midday Roundup [Video]

California Wildfires Midday Roundup

From dramatic video of the rescue at Shaver Lake to a new fire sparked by fireworks at a gender reveal party, California continues to burn on Labor Day weekend. Jonathan Vigliotti reports. (9-7-20)

Wildfire embers fall around California driver [Video]

Wildfire embers fall around California driver

Dashcam video from August 18 captures roads blanketed in flames as California is ravaged by fires.

