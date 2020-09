Wednesday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 03:05s - Published 6 minutes ago

BARREN FUTURESCAN THAT’S COMINGUP.FOR THE FIRST TIME KANSAS ISDISCLOSING LOCATIONS OF ITSBIGGEST CORONAVIRUS CLUSTERS.THESE ARE SOME OF THE BIGGESTACTIVE CLUSTERS FOR DIFFERENTSECTORS FOR COLLEGES PITTSBURGSTATE HAS 100 CASES FORCORRECTIONS THE SEDGWICK COUNTYJAIL IN WICHITA HAS 491 CASESFOR LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIESTHE HOLIDAY RESORT IN EMPORIAHAS 88 CASES AND FOR PRIVATEBUSINESSES NATIONAL BEEF INDODGE CITY HAS 647 CASES,MISSOURI DOES NOT HAVE A SIMILARTOOL FOR TRACKING CLUSTERS.THE STATE OF MISSOURI IS SEEINGAN INCREASE IN NEW CORONAVIRUSCASES MORE THAN 1,300 CASES AREBEING REPORTED SINCE TUESDAY.KANSAS IS REPORTING NEARLY 500CASES SINCE MONDAY THE DROP INNEW CASES IS LIKELY DUE TO ADELAY IN NUMBERS OVER THEHOLIDAY WEEKEND.HERE’S A LOOK AT THE POSITIVITYRATE ACCORDING TO THE COVIDTRACKING PROJECT.IT’S ONE OF THE BEST WAYS TO SEEHOW THE VIRUS IS SPREADING INKANSAS MORE THAN 15% OF TESTSARE COMING BACK POSITIV INMISSOURI.IT’S 13.4 PERCENT.RIGHT NOW THE SHAWNEE MISSIONSCHOOL DISTRICT IS HOLDING ANEMERGENCY MEETING TO TOPICS WILLBE DISCUSSED REMOTE LEARNING ANDTHE STATUS OF ATHLETICS ANDACTIVITIES SHAWNEE MISSION ISONE OF THE FEW DISTRICTS THATHAS NOT YET ANNOUNCED WHENATHLETICS ARE COMING BACK.KANSAS CITY, KANSAS SCHOOLDISTRICT IS BACK IN SESSIONVIRTUALLY CLASS OF STARTEDYESTERDAY AS KMBC 9S.KELLY GIVES REPORTS.THE CHALLENGES ARE ACTUALLYBRINGING A SPIRIT OF AT ONEELEMENTARY SCHOOL.WALKING THROUGH THE BUILDING ALITTLE LONELY AND VAST BUT THENYOU TURN ON A ZOOM MEETING ANDTHERE THEY ARE AND THATEXCITEMENT COMES RIGHT BACKTHAT’ AGAIN JUST WENT OUTFABULOUS.AT TA EDISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOLIN KANSAS CITY, KANSAS.IT’S DAY 2 OF VIRTUAL LEARNINGDESKS AND CHAIRS ARE EMPTY ASTEACHERS.HOPE THEIR ENTHUSIASM TRANSCENDSTHE SCREEN MEETING CHILDRENWHERE THEY ARE.THE TRANSITION HAS COME WITHCHALLENGES MAINLY TECHNICAL ASPARENTS LEARN NEW SOFTWARE TOKEEP THEIR STUDENTS ON TRACK.I’VE HAD ONE BREAK DOWN.AND I WENT INTO AN EMPTYCLASSROOM AND I CRIED BECAUSE ITWAS HEAVY WE GET IN CONTACT WITHSOME OF THESE FAMILIES AND THETOUGH TIME.THEY’VE HAD THESE LAST FEWMONTHS IS HEARTBREAKING AS ARESULT.COP SAYS SHE’S FOSTERED A MOREPERSONAL RELATIONSHIP WITHFAMILIES IN THE DISTRICT ANDBELIEVES.THIS YEAR WILL KNIT THE SCHOOLCOMMUNITY TOGETHER CLOSER THANEVER EVEN WHILE STUDENTSTEACHERS AND STAFF ARE PRESSINGON SO FAR APART AND WE’RETEACHING OUR CHILDREN TO BERESILIENT AND HOW TO USE THAT.TO BE STRONGER PEOPLE IN KANSASCITY, KANSAS KELLY GIBSON A BYHAVE A GREAT DAY KMBC 9 NEWS THEDISTRICT SAYS THE FIRST NINEWEEKS OF LEARNING WILL BE DONEREMOTELY WITH THE GOAL OF MOVINGTO IN PERSON LEARNING IN THESECOND QUARTER.IT’S THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL INTHE BLUE VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICTMIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTSARE LEARNING AT HOME FOR THESTART OF THE YEAR ELEMENTARYSCHOOL STUDENTS ARE STARTING THEYEAR IN A HYBRID LEARNING MODELWITH STUDENTS IN THE CLASSROOMFOR PART OF THE WEEK.THESE ARE JUST SOME OF THEPHOTOS THE DISTRICT SHAREDONLINE MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLERSWILL REMAIN W