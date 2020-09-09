'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to Address Toxic Workplace Environment, 'The Walking Dead' to End With Season 11 & More News | THR Ne

Global  
 

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' will address the multiple reports of a toxic workplace environment in its season 18 premiere, 'The Walking Dead' is coming to an end and the first trailer for the adaptation of 'Dune,' starring Timothée Chalamet, is here.


'The Walking Dead' is getting a long farewell from AMC.

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' nodded to multiple reports of a toxic workplace culture in its announcement of its Season 18 premiere on Tuesday.

"The Ellen Show" will return to the airwaves on September 21st, 2020. Tiffany Haddish is set to help DeGeneres kick off the new season. The show will be filmed in-studio on the Warner Bros. lot in..

