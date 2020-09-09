'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to Address Toxic Workplace Environment, 'The Walking Dead' to End With Season 11 & More News | THR Ne
'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' will address the multiple reports of a toxic workplace environment in its season 18 premiere, 'The Walking Dead' is coming to an end and the first trailer for the adaptation of 'Dune,' starring Timothée Chalamet, is here.