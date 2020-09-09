Catholic Action Center Expanded

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 weeks ago

Action center is expanding in anticipation that more people will soon need their services.

Today the center announced the addition of the mother teresa covid-19 shelter.

The center says the flu season, evictions and covid- 19 will create a dire situation for the homeless this winter.

The new shelter will provide an additional 80 beds for those in need.

L3: abc 36 news white ginny ramsey catholic action center we are just doing it biting the bullet need the space.

Tired of telling people no.

We want to open up and give some people room.

Right now the estimate is 400 beds short and that's without evictions.

The shelter is located on Goodwin Drive in the space formally occupied by the Kentucky Career Center.

