Basking Shark at Fladdabister

Occurred on August 27, 2020 / Fladdabister, Shetland, UKInfo from Licensor: "After several sightings of basking sharks off Shetland, I headed south from Lerwick in my boat to look for them.

I was on my way back after a few hours, when I spotted a dorsal fin on the surface just below the cliffs at Fladdabister.

After taking a lot of photographs of the Shark on the surface, I dropped the anchor.

It seemed interested in the boat, so I put on my snorkeling gear and went over the side with my GoPro to get some film.

A very memorable experience!"