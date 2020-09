A look at pay-per-mile insurance Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:09s - Published 1 week ago A look at pay-per-mile car insurance and how it could work for you. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SO A DIFFERENTTYPE OF INSURANCECOULD SAVE YOUMONEY--PAY-PER-MILE.NBC26 TODAYANCHOR BROOKEHAFS REPORTS.IT'S FOR THOSE WHODRIVE LESS THAN 12-THOUSAND MILES AYEAR.ONE COMPANYCLAIMS IT CAN SAVEYOU ABOUT 540-DOLLARS A YEAR.YOU PAY A FLATRATE...THEN 6-CENTSA MILE.BUT THERE'S A CAPON THE AMOUNT OFMILES YOU CAN BECHARGED FOR.FORD RECENTLYPARTNERED WITHMETRO-MILE TOOFFER THEINSURANCE IN ITSNEW CONNECTEDCARS.OTHER COMPANIESLIKE NATIONWIDE--ALLSTATE-- AND ANEW COMPANYCALLED 'MILE AUTO'ALSO HAVE SIMILARPLANS.".....TRT: 9secMichelle Megna /CarInsurance.com"typically there are fewcomplaints about pay permile because its relativelystraightforward and itsvery simple and obviouslyconsumers like that"......."PAY-PER MILE ISDIFFERENT THENUSAGE BASEDINSURANCE.THAT ALSO TAKESINTO ACCOUNT WHENYOU DRIVE-- HARDBRAKING-- ANDACCELERATION.PAY PER MILE ISSTRICTLY MILES ANDIS TYPICALLYTRACKED THROUGHAN APP OR DEVICE.EVEN IF YOU'REDRIVING OVER 10-THOUSAND MILES AYEAR-- IT COULD STILLPAY TO SHOPAROUND.BROOKE HAFS.NBC26.AFTER THE BREAK..





