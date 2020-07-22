Video Credit: WTHI - Published 9 minutes ago

New gourmet cotton candy shop opens in Terre Haute

Terre haute is seeing a new business.

It just opened... and..

It's full of sugar!

"cotton chaos gourmet cotton candy" has been in business for a week.

The idea of a cotton candy business came to the owner as she was "scrolling through tik-tok."

The new sweet treat offers pickup... delivery...and online services.

The business has many different kinds of cotton candy... owners tell us she is thankful for the community support.

"the response has been incredible!

I am austounded by the number of people who just absolutely love it.

Our favorite flavor right now and most popular flavor is carmel apple."

The business also caters to events.

The owner told us you can order the cotton candy online.

That website is cotton choas