Fans Wish Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier The Best After He Announces His Retirement

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Steelers Nation is showering Ryan Shazier with support after announcing his retirement; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.


