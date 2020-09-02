Fans Wish Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier The Best After He Announces His Retirement
Steelers Nation is showering Ryan Shazier with support after announcing his retirement; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.
Ryan Shazier Announces Official Retirement From FootballPittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is announcing his retirement from football and the NFL. Katie Johnston reports.
