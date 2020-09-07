MEMORIES OF MURDER Movie

MEMORIES OF MURDER Film Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The digitally remastered film will be in theaters nationwide October 19th and October 20th for a two night limited theatrical engagement in partnership with Fathom Events.

The special presentation of the film will include exclusive content plus a post-screening conversation with Bong Joon Ho and celebrated filmmaker Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Hot Fuzz).

MEMORIES OF MURDER tells the harrowing true story of the hunt for a sadistic serial rapist and murderer terrorizing a small province in 1980s South Korea.

Marking the first of many successful collaborations between four-time Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho and leading man Song Kang Ho, the film follows the paths of three increasingly desperate detectives as they attempt to decipher the violent mind of a killer in a futile effort to solve the case.

Now, seventeen years after its initial release, and a year after the real culprit was identified, this cult classic takes its place as a modern masterpiece.

A Bong Joon Ho Film