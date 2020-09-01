Global  
 

Warrior Season 2 Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Warrior Season 2 Trailer

Warrior Season 2 Trailer

Warrior Season 2 Official Trailer - Cinemax - Plot synopsis: Inspired by Bruce Lee's writings, and set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco's Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century, this gritty, action-packed series follows Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances and becomes a hatchet man for one of Chinatown's most powerful tongs (Chinese organized crime family).

Starring Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, Joanna Vanderham, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Tom Weston-Jones, Kieran Bew, Dean S.

Jagger, Perry Yung, Joe Taslim, Langley Kirkwood, Rich Ting release date October 2, 2020 (on Cinemax)


LisaStoddard8

Stodden'Up RT @jpstodd: Season 2, Oct 2. Cinemax. Pure, uncut badassery! #WarriorMAX #BruceLee #cinemax https://t.co/rs4IWmFCWB 2 minutes ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano RT @DEADLINE: EXCLUSIVE: The first trailer for season 2 of @cinemax's #Warrior (debuting October 2) has dropped and Andrew Koji is kicking… 10 minutes ago

jpstodd

Josh Stoddard Season 2, Oct 2. Cinemax. Pure, uncut badassery! #WarriorMAX #BruceLee #cinemax https://t.co/rs4IWmFCWB 31 minutes ago

myxxtro

Antoine☘ RT @Microcosmic23: Season 2 brings the g-d heat and I can't WAIT to share it with the world. October! #WarriorMAX https://t.co/FMqSIuCXXW 43 minutes ago

Microcosmic23

Evan, Masked and Anonymous Season 2 brings the g-d heat and I can't WAIT to share it with the world. October! #WarriorMAX https://t.co/FMqSIuCXXW 44 minutes ago

sirhcsanips

Chris Spinas Can’t wait to finally see this show I spent two years working on... Warrior | Season 2 Official Trailer | Cinemax… https://t.co/GrE2LeVo46 54 minutes ago

KickPushFilms

Kick Push Films RT @eamonnrafferty: #TVNews Warrior: Official Trailer For Season 2 Released Online https://t.co/wiGaFDxirU 1 hour ago

eamonnrafferty

Eamonn Rafferty #TVNews Warrior: Official Trailer For Season 2 Released Online https://t.co/wiGaFDxirU 1 hour ago


