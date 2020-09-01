Warrior Season 2 Trailer Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:03s - Published 5 minutes ago Warrior Season 2 Trailer Warrior Season 2 Official Trailer - Cinemax - Plot synopsis: Inspired by Bruce Lee's writings, and set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco's Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century, this gritty, action-packed series follows Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances and becomes a hatchet man for one of Chinatown's most powerful tongs (Chinese organized crime family). Starring Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, Joanna Vanderham, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Tom Weston-Jones, Kieran Bew, Dean S. Jagger, Perry Yung, Joe Taslim, Langley Kirkwood, Rich Ting release date October 2, 2020 (on Cinemax) 0

