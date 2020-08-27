Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev won't get married until it's completely safe

Nikki Bella gets real about her postpartum weight loss journey



Nikki Bella has opened up to her social media followers about how she's getting back to her pre-pregnancy weight without going on a crash diet. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:48 Published 1 day ago

Nikki Bella has revealed she has 'no help' with baby now while her fiancé is working



Nikki Bella has "no help" with her son now her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev is back to work on 'Dancing With the Stars'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:39 Published 6 days ago