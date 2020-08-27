Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev won't get married until it's completely safe
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev will wait to tie the knot until it is completely safe to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Nikki Bella gets real about her postpartum weight loss journeyNikki Bella has opened up to her social media followers about how she's getting back to her pre-pregnancy weight without going on a crash diet.
Nikki Bella has revealed she has 'no help' with baby now while her fiancé is workingNikki Bella has "no help" with her son now her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev is back to work on 'Dancing With the Stars'.
Nikki and Brie Bella gave birth 'right next to each other' in hospitalNikki and Brie Bella were "right next to each other" in hospital when they gave birth to their sons, and met up "in the middle of the night".