New Marquette poll shows Biden leading over Trump in Wisconsin Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:44s - Published 4 minutes ago New Marquette poll shows Biden leading over Trump in Wisconsin Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris are maintaining their lead over President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, according to a new poll by Marquette University released Wednesday afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DECISION 2020: THE RACE FORTHE WHITE HOUSE IN WISCONSINHAS NARROWED SLIGHTLY. BUTFORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOEBIDEN CURRENTLY HOLDS A FOUR-POINT LEAD OVER PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP. CHARLES BENSONJOINS US WITH NEW NUMBERS FROMTHE MARQUETTE LAW SCHOOL POLL,CHARLES:NEITHER TICKET SCORED ANYBOUNCE FORM THEIR POLITICALCONVENTIONS WITH LIKLEY VOTERS- IN FACT BOTH SAW A SLIGHTDROP OFF.JOE BIDEN LEADS 47%TO 43% OVER DONALD TRUMP THATIS WITHIN THE MARGIN OF ERROR.IN AUGUST IT WAS BIDEN 49% VS44% AND BIDEN WAS UP 50% VS44% IN JUNE.PROFESSOR CHARLESFRANKLIN SAYS ABOUT ONE OUT OFTEN VOTERS STILL UNDECIDED.Prof. Charles Franklin/Marquette Law 13:59 45 (("What weare seeing among thoseundecided folks - there's stila lot of them who when we pushthem about how did they lean,say - i dont have someone, idont know or i dont want tovote for these folks."))BOTH BIDEN AND TRUMP HAVEAPPROVAL RATINGS ARE UNDER 50PERCENT.JOE BIDEN IS 45%FAVORABLE/ 47% UNFAVORABLEDONALD TRUMP IS 42% FAVORABLE/54% UN FAVORABLEBUT BIDEN'SPOLL NUMBERS MUCH BETTER THANTHE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOURYEARS AGOIN SEPTEMBER 2016:HILLARY CLINTON'S UNFAVORABLEWAS 52% DONALD TRUMP'S WAS 59PERCENT UNFAVORABLE.BY THE WAY FOUR YEARS AGO -AT THIS SAME TIME IN THEELECTION - HILLARY CLINTON HADAT TWO POINT LEAD INWISCONSIN. PRESIDENT TRUMP WONTHE STATE BY 23,000 VOTES.