Additional Evacuations Ordered As El Dorado Fire Burns Closer To Homes
The Yucaipa Police Department Wednesday ordered additional evacuations as the El Dorado fire continued burning.
Residents say 11,500-acre El Dorado Fire destroyed their house, killed dog and chickensTwo Oak Glen-area residents who barely had time to evacuate their home as the El Dorado Fire raged are devastated after the blaze destroyed their home, and killed a dog and half a flock of chickens.
Wildfires Continue To Rage Across Western StatesThe Bobcat Fire and El Dorado Fire are still burning in Southern California, and could be made worse by windy weather. Amy Johnson reports.
North Complex Fire Including Bear Fire Explode In Size, Forcing EvacuationsAnne Makovec reports on extreme wildfire behavior that forced evacuations overnight in Butte, Yuba and Plumas counties (9-9-2020)